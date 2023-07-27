Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCPT. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 27,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

FCPT opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.06 per share, for a total transaction of $198,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,549 shares in the company, valued at $14,503,666.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $198,056.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 556,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,503,666.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

