Franklin Resources (BEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect Franklin Resources to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect Franklin Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

BEN stock opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.29%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,465,483 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,181 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.4% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,058 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BEN. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.