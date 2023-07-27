FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Receives $15.80 Average PT from Brokerages

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

FREY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded FREYR Battery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut FREYR Battery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

FREYR Battery Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE FREY opened at $8.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.20. FREYR Battery has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Equities research analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREY. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

About FREYR Battery

(Get Free Report

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.