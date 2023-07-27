Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $557.12

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 557.12 ($7.14) and traded as high as GBX 600 ($7.69). Frontier Developments shares last traded at GBX 586 ($7.51), with a volume of 17,158 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital downgraded shares of Frontier Developments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Frontier Developments Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 557.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 509.29. The firm has a market cap of £237.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1,225.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.28.

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. Frontier Developments plc was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

