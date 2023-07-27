Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Receives $15.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

FULT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Fulton Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $117,651.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,440.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $117,651.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,440.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curtis J. Myers acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $147,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 157,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,601.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,379,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,379 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,285,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,117,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,457,000 after buying an additional 1,149,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,945,000 after buying an additional 731,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $14.31 on Thursday. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $18.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.30 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

