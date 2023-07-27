Fuyao Glass Industry Group (OTCMKTS:FYGGY) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fuyao Glass Industry Group (OTCMKTS:FYGGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Fuyao Glass Industry Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FYGGY opened at $0.97 on Monday. Fuyao Glass Industry Group has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $0.97.
Fuyao Glass Industry Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fuyao Glass Industry Group
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Fuyao Glass Industry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuyao Glass Industry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.