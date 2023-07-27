FY2023 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Decreased by Analyst

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 25th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $15.18 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $15.37. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.42 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.89 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BIIB. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Biogen from $357.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Biogen from $341.00 to $379.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.35.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $265.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.83. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $193.65 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

