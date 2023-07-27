FY2023 EPS Estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Cut by Analyst

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report released on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.43. The consensus estimate for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share.

CVCY has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $199.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 582.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 711.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 722.2% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 47.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Cunningham purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $29,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,704.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel N. Cunningham bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 107,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,704.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James J. Kim bought 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $60,814.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,355.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,058 shares of company stock valued at $128,575 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

