FY2023 EPS Estimates for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Reduced by Analyst

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LPL Financial in a report issued on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $16.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $16.46. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $16.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.50 EPS.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.78.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $236.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. LPL Financial has a one year low of $179.00 and a one year high of $271.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.74%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,392,000 after purchasing an additional 108,645 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 409.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.