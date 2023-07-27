FY2023 EPS Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Boosted by KeyCorp

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for PPG Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 23rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $7.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.74. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.47 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PPG. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

NYSE PPG opened at $146.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $107.40 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 44.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,601,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in PPG Industries by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in PPG Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

