Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Upgraded at Maxim Group

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $1.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $14.18.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.41.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares during the period.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

