Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,151.20

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,151.20 ($14.76) and traded as high as GBX 1,156 ($14.82). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,128 ($14.46), with a volume of 61,383 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($26.54) price target on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Friday, May 26th.
Gamma Communications Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,151.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,147.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,211.76, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.81.
About Gamma Communications
Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.
