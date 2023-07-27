GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.90- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of GATX stock traded down $2.07 on Wednesday, hitting $127.43. The company had a trading volume of 159,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,412. GATX has a twelve month low of $84.96 and a twelve month high of $133.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. GATX had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $343.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GATX will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GATX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GATX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of GATX from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen restated a market perform rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In other news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $323,518.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,475.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $323,518.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,475.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $120,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at $190,805.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,414,832 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GATX

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GATX by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,420,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $486,306,000 after purchasing an additional 58,640 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GATX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,794,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,071,000 after purchasing an additional 40,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in GATX by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,503,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in GATX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,021,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,353,000 after purchasing an additional 47,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GATX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26,880 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GATX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.