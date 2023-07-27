Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CL King

Equities researchers at CL King initiated coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. CL King’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GNRC. Citigroup upped their price objective on Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.09.

Generac Trading Up 3.0 %

Generac stock opened at $151.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.50. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. Generac has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $282.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insider Activity

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Generac will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $745,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,690 shares in the company, valued at $91,382,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,382,713.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,834,438 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Generac by 92,616.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,467,000 after buying an additional 2,039,417 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $159,193,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Generac by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,054,000 after purchasing an additional 935,076 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $87,903,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $80,790,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

