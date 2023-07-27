General Motors (NYSE:GM) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of General Motors in a report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $7.23 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for General Motors’ FY2025 earnings at $9.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of General Motors to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

GM opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.63. General Motors has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in General Motors by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after buying an additional 68,683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in General Motors by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

