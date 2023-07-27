Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $393.31

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $393.31 and traded as high as $399.70. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $390.50, with a volume of 184 shares changing hands.
Genmab A/S Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $393.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.88.
Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business had revenue of $411.37 million during the quarter.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
