George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $118.14

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.14 and traded as high as $118.19. George Weston shares last traded at $118.11, with a volume of 471 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on George Weston from C$215.00 to C$214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on George Weston to C$183.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Get George Weston alerts:

George Weston Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.54.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston ( OTCMKTS:WNGRF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.