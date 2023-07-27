Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report released on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Glacier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GBCI. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glacier Bancorp

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 3,250 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $96,037.50. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 92,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,716.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 3,250 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $96,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 92,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,716.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall M. Chesler bought 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.68 per share, with a total value of $35,075.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,365.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,810 shares of company stock valued at $168,309 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.