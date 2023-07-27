Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) PT Lowered to GBX 525 at Credit Suisse Group

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 550 ($7.05) to GBX 525 ($6.73) in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.95) to GBX 610 ($7.82) in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Glencore from GBX 575 ($7.37) to GBX 560 ($7.18) in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Glencore from GBX 600 ($7.69) to GBX 590 ($7.57) in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $574.00.

Glencore Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $12.13 on Monday. Glencore has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78.

Glencore Increases Dividend

Glencore Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

