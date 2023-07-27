Global Value Investment Corp. Purchases 3,400 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $19,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 696,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,550.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Global Value Investment Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 20th, Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 600 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444.00.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 6,085 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $33,284.95.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

NASDAQ RMCF opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $7.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 20.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

