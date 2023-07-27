Gorman-Rupp (GRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $160.47 million for the quarter.

GRC stock opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $731.94 million, a P/E ratio of 71.69 and a beta of 0.85. Gorman-Rupp has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $31.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 16.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,759,000 after acquiring an additional 58,348 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 63.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 25,075 shares in the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

