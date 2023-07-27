Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Shares of GRVY opened at $74.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $519.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.23. Gravity has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $82.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.97.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.51 million during the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 32.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gravity in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 716.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

