Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 11,419 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 197.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,216 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,419 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD opened at $65.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.83.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

