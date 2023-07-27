Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,977,959 shares of company stock worth $659,825,442 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GS opened at $357.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.75 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $328.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.66%.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

