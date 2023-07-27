Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3,158.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,436,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300,435 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 418.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,734,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,865 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $128,897,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 389.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,081,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,001,000 after purchasing an additional 860,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 15,617.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 568,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,773,000 after purchasing an additional 564,567 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $71.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $75.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.40.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

