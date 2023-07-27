Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $815,000 Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 122.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,374,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,791,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,583 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,462,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,707 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,239,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 19.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,008,000 after buying an additional 1,054,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at $867,766.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,515,055.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $58.17 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.85.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

