Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $946,000 Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $97.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ED. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.46.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

