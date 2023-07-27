Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $281,625,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,703,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,320,000 after acquiring an additional 409,272 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,612,000 after purchasing an additional 207,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,208,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,680,000 after purchasing an additional 52,829 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

AVUS opened at $77.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.82. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $78.16.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

