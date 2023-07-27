Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $464,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,371,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,188,000 after purchasing an additional 230,585 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $96.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

