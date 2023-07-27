Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,367 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,188,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,683,000 after purchasing an additional 826,679 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,970,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,738,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,001,000 after buying an additional 227,513 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,005,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,229,000 after buying an additional 23,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 985,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,387,000 after purchasing an additional 510,856 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.81 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.75.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

