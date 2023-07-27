Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $619,661,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 28,222.6% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,025 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,476.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after purchasing an additional 936,015 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CB opened at $205.68 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.50.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.61%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CB shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.64.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

