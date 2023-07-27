Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 266.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 69,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 973.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 41,535 shares in the last quarter. Mayport LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $586,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 172.4% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock opened at $61.48 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $105.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIS. Stephens lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

