Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,836.8% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 47.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $118.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.42. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $128.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.