Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 2,315 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 158,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after buying an additional 11,053 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $399,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 68.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 308,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after acquiring an additional 125,586 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,329,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $525,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,329,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,230 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.48. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.19.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.