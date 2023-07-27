Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 4,637 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AM. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 208,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 392,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 47,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,234 shares during the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of AM opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $12.13.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $259.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.58 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 130.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

