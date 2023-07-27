Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after purchasing an additional 510,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Enbridge by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after buying an additional 112,553 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Enbridge by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Enbridge by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ENB opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.45. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $45.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 295.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.