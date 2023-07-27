Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.86

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and traded as high as $1.01. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 1,001 shares trading hands.

Greystone Logistics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

