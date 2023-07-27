Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV)

Equities researchers at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Savers Value Village presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Savers Value Village Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SVV opened at $24.11 on Monday. Savers Value Village has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $25.48.

Insider Transactions at Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village Company Profile

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,260,927,766.52.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

