Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HAE. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

Haemonetics Price Performance

NYSE HAE opened at $93.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.68 and a 200 day moving average of $83.39. Haemonetics has a one year low of $67.19 and a one year high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haemonetics

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $304.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $191,992.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

