Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Free Report) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,660 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Hagerty were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Hagerty in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hagerty during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Hagerty in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hagerty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hagerty in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

Hagerty Trading Up 1.7 %

In other news, Director Laurie Harris sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $36,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,389.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HGTY opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -99.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.17. Hagerty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $218.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Hagerty

(Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

Featured Articles

