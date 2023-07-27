Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $43.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.45.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $43.75 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 184.32% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $162.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,461.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $261,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,406,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 414.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 551,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,356,000 after acquiring an additional 443,935 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.