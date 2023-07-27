Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) and Vivic (OTCMKTS:VIVC) Financial Comparison

Vivic (OTCMKTS:VIVC – Get Free Report) and Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vivic and Harley-Davidson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivic 0 0 0 0 N/A Harley-Davidson 0 4 4 0 2.50

Harley-Davidson has a consensus target price of $45.29, indicating a potential upside of 20.22%. Given Harley-Davidson’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Harley-Davidson is more favorable than Vivic.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Harley-Davidson $5.76 billion 0.94 $741.41 million $5.56 6.78

This table compares Vivic and Harley-Davidson’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Harley-Davidson has higher revenue and earnings than Vivic.

Profitability

This table compares Vivic and Harley-Davidson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivic N/A N/A N/A Harley-Davidson 14.08% 28.68% 6.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Harley-Davidson shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Harley-Davidson shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Harley-Davidson beats Vivic on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivic

Vivic Corp. engages in the construction of marinas and yachts under Monte Fino brand in the mainland China. It operates Joy Wave, an online platform that offers yacht rental and leisure services; development of energy-saving yacht engines; and provision of tourism consultancy services, as well as yacht services. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Vivic Corp. is a subsidiary of Honetech Inc.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services. This segment sells its products to retail customers through a network of independent dealers, as well as e-commerce channels. The LiveWire segment sells electric motorcycles, balance bikes for kids, parts and accessories, apparel, and related parts and services. The Harley-Davidson Financial Services segment provides wholesale financing services, such as floorplan and open account financing of motorcycles, and parts and accessories; and retail financing services, such as installment lending for the purchase of new and used Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as point-of-sale protection products comprising motorcycle insurance, extended service contracts, and motorcycle maintenance protection. This segment also licenses third-party financial institutions that issue credit cards bearing the Harley-Davidson brand. Harley-Davidson, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

