Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives $62.89 Average PT from Brokerages

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.89.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRMY. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 20.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,802,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,685,000 after buying an additional 829,234 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $38,059,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,758,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,336,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.16. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $119.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.21 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 49.67% and a net margin of 40.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

