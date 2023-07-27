HC Wainwright Raises MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target to $20.50

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $20.50 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 65.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MAG. StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $22.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Stock Up 10.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.10 and a beta of 1.05. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $17.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in MAG Silver by 817.9% during the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 91,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 81,791 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in MAG Silver by 449.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 227,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 185,792 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in MAG Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in MAG Silver by 252.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 35,509 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in MAG Silver by 17.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 29,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.