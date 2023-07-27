HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 429.25% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Sol-Gel Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Shares of SLGL opened at $3.59 on Monday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $83.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88.

Sol-Gel Technologies ( NASDAQ:SLGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.19). Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.56% and a negative net margin of 422.45%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 25.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 349.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the first quarter worth about $9,343,000. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; SGT-610, a rare disease for the treatment of Gorlin Syndrome which has completed Phase II clinical trials; and Erlotinib and Tapinarof to treat other rare skin indications.

