Head-To-Head Analysis: mdf commerce (MECVF) versus Its Rivals

mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Free Report) is one of 131 public companies in the “Software—Infrastructure” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare mdf commerce to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.5% of mdf commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of shares of all “Software—Infrastructure” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of shares of all “Software—Infrastructure” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

Dividends

mdf commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. mdf commerce pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Software—Infrastructure” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 5,752.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. mdf commerce is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score mdf commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A mdf commerce Competitors 172 769 1219 6 2.49

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for mdf commerce and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

mdf commerce presently has a consensus target price of $4.17, suggesting a potential upside of 46.71%. As a group, “Software—Infrastructure” companies have a potential upside of 74.81%. Given mdf commerce’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe mdf commerce has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares mdf commerce and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio mdf commerce N/A N/A 3.22 mdf commerce Competitors $175.32 million -$20.39 million -286.65

mdf commerce’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than mdf commerce. mdf commerce is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares mdf commerce and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets mdf commerce N/A N/A N/A mdf commerce Competitors -47.10% -78.20% -11.12%

Summary

mdf commerce beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About mdf commerce

(Get Free Report)

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include ecommerce, eprocurement, and emarketplace. The company was formerly known as Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. and changed its name to mdf commerce inc. in September 2020. mdf commerce inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.