Head-To-Head Contrast: Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) vs. Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Free Report) and Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mahindra & Mahindra and Ford Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Mahindra & Mahindra alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mahindra & Mahindra N/A N/A N/A Ford Motor 1.75% 19.99% 3.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mahindra & Mahindra and Ford Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mahindra & Mahindra 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ford Motor 2 5 6 0 2.31

Dividends

Ford Motor has a consensus target price of $15.42, indicating a potential upside of 12.78%. Given Ford Motor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ford Motor is more favorable than Mahindra & Mahindra.

Mahindra & Mahindra pays an annual dividend of $12.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 67.3%. Ford Motor pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Mahindra & Mahindra pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ford Motor pays out 84.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ford Motor has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Mahindra & Mahindra is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Mahindra & Mahindra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of Ford Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Ford Motor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mahindra & Mahindra and Ford Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mahindra & Mahindra N/A N/A N/A $75.83 0.24 Ford Motor $158.06 billion 0.35 -$1.98 billion $0.71 19.25

Mahindra & Mahindra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ford Motor. Mahindra & Mahindra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ford Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ford Motor beats Mahindra & Mahindra on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mahindra & Mahindra

(Get Free Report)

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited provides mobility products and farm solutions in India and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, Farm Equipment, Financial Services, Real Estate, Hospitality, and Others segments. It offers passenger and commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, vans, cars, utility vehicles, and electric vehicles; watercrafts; motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; manufactures, assembles, and maintains various kinds of aircrafts and aircraft components, and aerostructures; offers construction equipment, such as backhoe loaders under the Mahindra EarthMaster brand; and road construction equipment comprising motor graders under the Mahindra RoadMaster brand. It also provides farm equipment, including tractors; and engages in renewable energy business. Further, the company offers financial services comprising retail and other loans, SME finance, housing finance, mutual funds, and life and non-life insurance broking services, as well as vehicle and equipment financing; provides logistics services; power backup solutions, such as diesel and gas generators; and technology services, including business process services, integrated engineering services, infrastructure and cloud services, application development and maintenance services. Additionally, it engages in the sale of timeshare and vacation ownership through its resorts; develops and sells residential properties, and engages in the development, management, and operation of commercial complexes; and processing and trading of steel for automotive, non-automotive, and power industries, as well as offers agriculture products comprising seeds, crop care products, micro-irrigation products, and pumps; and exports grapes. The company was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Mumbai, India.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments. It also engages in vehicle-related financing and leasing activities to and through automotive dealers. In addition, the company provides retail installment sale contracts for new and used vehicles; and direct financing leases for new vehicles to retail and commercial customers, such as leasing companies, government entities, daily rental companies, and fleet customers. Further, it offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory; and loans to dealers to finance working capital and enhance dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and other dealer vehicle programs. The company was incorporated in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Mahindra & Mahindra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mahindra & Mahindra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.