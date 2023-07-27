Head to Head Contrast: Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) vs. Petrogress (OTCMKTS:PGAS)

Petrogress (OTCMKTS:PGAS – Get Free Report) and Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.8% of Suncor Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Suncor Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Petrogress alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Petrogress and Suncor Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petrogress N/A N/A N/A Suncor Energy 14.25% 26.90% 12.41%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petrogress 0 0 0 0 N/A Suncor Energy 0 4 3 0 2.43

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Petrogress and Suncor Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Suncor Energy has a consensus target price of $56.67, suggesting a potential upside of 86.34%. Given Suncor Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Suncor Energy is more favorable than Petrogress.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Petrogress and Suncor Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petrogress N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Suncor Energy $44.97 billion 0.88 $6.98 billion $4.52 6.73

Suncor Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Petrogress.

Summary

Suncor Energy beats Petrogress on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petrogress

(Get Free Report)

Petrogress, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Midstream segments. The company engages in the refining of crude oil into petroleum products, and marketing of crude oil and the refined products; and marine transportation, marketing, and retailing of gas oil, naphtha, fuels, and lubricants. It also provides sea-transportation services through its fleet of tankers for its own oil products or third parties. In addition, the company engages in the purchase and sale of crude oil in Cyprus, Middle East, and West Africa, as well as operates gas filling stations in Greece. Petrogress, Inc. was founded in 2009 is based in Piraeus, Greece.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts. The Exploration and Production segment is involved in offshore operations in the East Coast of Canada. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and petrochemical products; and markets, transports, and manages refined and petrochemical products, and other purchased products through the retail and wholesale networks. This segment also involved in trading of crude oil, natural gas, and power. The company was formerly known as Suncor Inc. and changed its name to Suncor Energy Inc. in April 1997. Suncor Energy Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Petrogress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrogress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.