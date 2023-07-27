Head-To-Head Review: Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF) vs. Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Free Report) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Coloured Ties Capital has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coloured Ties Capital and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coloured Ties Capital N/A N/A -$410,000.00 $0.48 1.50 Kimbell Royalty Partners $248.06 million 4.97 $111.97 million $1.98 7.74

Dividends

Kimbell Royalty Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Coloured Ties Capital. Coloured Ties Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimbell Royalty Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Coloured Ties Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Kimbell Royalty Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Coloured Ties Capital pays out 6.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kimbell Royalty Partners pays out 70.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Coloured Ties Capital and Kimbell Royalty Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coloured Ties Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 1 2 1 3.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 28.33%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Coloured Ties Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.7% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Coloured Ties Capital and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coloured Ties Capital N/A 68.82% 65.14% Kimbell Royalty Partners 47.42% 29.56% 14.10%

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Coloured Ties Capital on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coloured Ties Capital

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in equity, debt, and convertible securities in all sectors of the junior capital markets, which may be held for both long-term capital appreciation and shorter-term gains. It invests in companies in the junior resources and breakthrough and disruptive technologies. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interest in the Cadillac-Pontiac Lithium belt comprises 108 claims located southwest of Val-d'Or, Canada. The company was formerly known as GrowMax Resources Corp. and changed its name to Coloured Ties Capital Inc. in November 2021. Coloured Ties Capital Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

