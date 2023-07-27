Head to Head Review: Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) and H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF)

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Free Report) and Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares H2O Innovation and Severn Trent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H2O Innovation 1.46% 9.46% 4.48% Severn Trent N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for H2O Innovation and Severn Trent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H2O Innovation 0 0 0 0 N/A Severn Trent 0 2 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

H2O Innovation currently has a consensus price target of $3.29, suggesting a potential upside of 36.98%. Given H2O Innovation’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe H2O Innovation is more favorable than Severn Trent.

This table compares H2O Innovation and Severn Trent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H2O Innovation $145.66 million 1.48 $4.03 million $0.03 80.03 Severn Trent N/A N/A N/A $0.82 39.96

H2O Innovation has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Trent. Severn Trent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than H2O Innovation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.3% of Severn Trent shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of H2O Innovation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

H2O Innovation beats Severn Trent on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc. designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. The company offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants. Its products include the FiberFlex open-source technologies for water treatment systems; and the flexMBR for wastewater treatment systems. The company also offers specialty chemicals, consumables, and specialized products for the water industry, including reverse osmosis (RO) membrane chemicals, such as antiscalants, flocculants, biocides, and cleaning chemicals; corrosion resistant equipment for desalination plants; flexible grooved-end couplings, fiberglass reinforced polyester (FRP) cartridge filter housings, self-cleaning disc and screen filters, bag filters, cartridges, and strainers; and maple equipment and products. In addition, it operates, maintains, and repairs water and wastewater treatment systems, distribution equipment, and associated assets. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Quebec City, Canada.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses. The Business Services segment generates renewable energy from anaerobic digestion, hydropower, wind turbines, and solar panels; property development; and offers affinity products and search services. It also provides services to municipal and industrial clients, including the Ministry of Defence and the Coal Authority for design, build, and operation of water and wastewater treatment facilities and networks. Severn Trent PLC was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Coventry, the United Kingdom.

